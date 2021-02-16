Motorola Moto G30 smartphone unveiled

Motorola has launched a new Android smartphone, the Motorola Moto G30 and the handset is launching in Europe.
The new Motorola Moto G30 will retail for €179.99 in Europe and the device comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels.
The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and it has a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot.
The new Moto G30 features a 5000 mAh battery and 20W fast charging and it comes with a range of cameras which include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera.
On the front of the handset there is a 13 megapixel camera for Selfies, the handsey will be available in Europe later this month.
Source Motorola
