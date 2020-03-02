Motorola Razr headed to India March 16th

The Motorola Razr folding smartphone will apparently launch in India this month, the handset will be launching on the 16th of March.

As a reminder the handset comes with a folding 6.18 inch display with a resolution of 876 x 2142 pixels, there is also a secondary 2.7 inch display with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels.

The Razr is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and it come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also another model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset has a 2730 mAh battery and front and rear cameras, on the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back there is a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos.

As yet there are no details on how much the Motorola Razr will cost in India, the handset currently retails for $1,499 in the US.

Source Tech Radar

