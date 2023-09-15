Motorola is launching two new Android smartphones, the Motorola Moto g84 5G and Moto g54 5G and these new handsets are launching in Europe. Pricing for the Moto G54 5G will start at €179 and the Moto g84 5G will start at €299.

The Moto G54 5G comes with a 6.5-inch display and 20:9 aspect ratio and it has a 120Hz refresh rate ensuring smooth app transitions and scrolling, while Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound enhance audio quality. The phone’s 50MP sensor, equipped with Quad Pixel technology and OIS, captures stunning, detailed photos. A dedicated Macro Vision camera and 16MP front camera further elevate its photography capabilities.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor, the device ensures glitch-free gaming and smooth video playback. Its 5G support enables rapid downloads, and a 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting use. TurboPower charging speeds up recharging times. The phone’s exterior features a sleek aluminum camera housing and a premium matte finish, with a special vegan leather edition also available. It’s also water-repellent for added durability.

The new Moto G84 5G comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits of brightness, delivering vivid colors and deep blacks for an immersive viewing experience. It supports DCI-P3 and 10-bit color depth, offering a cinematic display.

The handset also comes with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound by Motorola enhances the audio, making it multi-dimensional and rich. Powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G platform, the device offers up to 2.2 GHz speeds for smooth gaming and streaming. It also supports up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for efficient multitasking.

Source Motorola



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals