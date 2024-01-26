Motorola Moto G34 5G gets unboxed (Video)

The new Motorola Moto G34 5G smartphone was made official earlier this month and now we get to find out more details about the handset in an unboxing video from Tech Spurt., lets find out some more details about this budget-friendly Android phone. The handset retails for £150 in the UK.

The Moto G34 5G boasts a 6.53-inch LCD display, offering HD+ resolution (1600×720). This screen size is ideal for those who enjoy streaming or gaming on their phones. The display’s color vibrancy and viewing angles are commendable, and its dynamic refresh rate, which alternates between 60 and 120 Hz, ensures a smooth visual experience.

Under the hood, the Moto G34 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with options of 4 or 8 GB of RAM. It handles basic gaming well, although it might struggle with more graphically demanding games. The phone’s 5G connectivity is a significant plus, ensuring fast internet speeds for streaming and browsing.

Running on Android 14, the phone provides a stock-like user experience. Motorola enhances this with its own applications, such as the Moto Hub, which adds a layer of personalization and intuitive gestures. Features like a secure folder, family share, and Moto unplugged, which restricts app access, are thoughtful additions that cater to modern smartphone needs.

Equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, the Moto G34 5G promises all-day battery life, which is a boon for heavy users. However, its 18W wired charging capability falls on the slower side, so plan your charging sessions accordingly.

The dual-lens camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera, is a highlight. It includes modes like portrait and night vision, and is capable of shooting full HD videos. The 16-megapixel front camera performs admirably in good lighting conditions.

For audiophiles, the Moto G34 5G doesn’t disappoint. It includes a headphone jack and stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos, ensuring a rich auditory experience. The phone comes with 64 GB of storage, expandable via microSD. The review model offers a generous 128 GB of storage, catering well to those who store a lot of media on their devices.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



