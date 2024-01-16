New Motorola Moto G34 5G smartphone launched in the UK

Motorola has launched a new Android smartphone, the Motorola Moto G34 5G and the handset is going to be available in the UK for £149.99. The device comes with a 6.5-inch display and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

The new moto g34 5G boasts a 6.5″ display with a 120Hz refresh rate2, providing an incredibly smooth gaming and video playback experience. The immersive design with an 85% screen-to-body ratio enhances movies, games, and video chats, offering an expansive view. Large stereo speakers deliver sound from every direction, offering improved bass, cleaner vocals, and enhanced clarity at higher volumes. Tuned by Dolby Atmos®, the audio experience unlocks new emotional dimensions for consumers to enjoy their favourite music, games and shows. The hi-res certified sound system ensures a professional-level audio experience on both wired and wireless headphones or external speakers.

Users can unleash all the potential of the Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform, providing seamless gaming and exceptional low-light photography. Superfast 5G capabilities allow for uninterrupted downloads, binge-worthy seasons, and seamless movie streaming. The moto g34 5G comes with TurboPower™ 18 charging that delivers hours of power in just minutes, coupled with a substantial 5000mAh battery for minimal downtime.

The moto g34 5G comes with a 50MP4 Quad Pixel sensor that delivers stunning shots with 4x better low-light sensitivity. Users can explore the world’s intricacies with the dedicated Macro Vision camera, capturing even tiny details. The generous 16MP front camera with Ultra Pixel technology ensures sharper and more vibrant self-portraits. Thanks to AI and Face Retouch, photos are automatically enhanced, ensuring the perfect shot every time.

You can find out more information about the new Motorola Moto G34 5G smartphone over at the Motorola website at the link below, the handset will be available sometime this month.

Source Motorola



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals