Motorola Moto G30 smartphone leaked

Motorola has a few new smartphones in the works, one of them is the new Moto G30 smartphone and now the handset has leaked.

The device will come with a 6.5 inch IPS display with a HD+ resolution and it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor.

The handset will come with 6GB of RAM and 12GB of included storage, there will also be a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Motorola Moto G30 will feature a 13 megapixel camera on the front of the handset for Selfies and on the back there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras will include a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. As yet there are no details on when the new Moto G30 will launch, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source Winfuture

