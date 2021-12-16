Motorola Moto G200 5G gets reviewed (Video)

The new Motorola Moto G200 5G smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and now we have a review video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Moto G200 5G smartphone and its range of features, lets find out more details about the handset.

As we can see from the video the handset some with some decent specifications for the price, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor, the handset comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The new Motorola Moto G200 5G smartphone features a 6.8 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels., it also comes with HDR10, a 144Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging, plus a range of high-end cameras with a single camera on the front and three on the back.

The front-facing camera is a 16-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls, on the back of the device there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos. This is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Moto G200 5G smartphone comes in a choice of two Glacier Green and Stellar Blue and it retails for £399.99 in the UK.

Source& Image Credit: Tech Spurt

