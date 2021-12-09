Motorola Moto G200 5G gets unboxed (Video)

The Motorola Moto G200 5G was made official last month and now we get to find out more details about the device.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Motorola Moto G200 5G smartphone and some of its features.

As a reminder, the device comes with a 6.8 inch LCD display that features HDR10, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM, there is a choice of two storage options, 128GB of 256GB.

The handset has a range of high-end cameras with three on the rear and a single camera on the front of the device.

The three rear cameras include a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, this is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera which is designed for video chat and for snapping selfies.

The new Motorola Moto G200 5G smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it also comes with 33W fast charging, the handset will be available in a choice of two colors Glacier Green and Stellar Blue.

Source &Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals