Motorola Moto Edge 30 gets reviewed (Video)

The Motorola Moto Edge 30 smartphone is designed to be a budget-friendly device, the handset retails for under £400 in the UK and around €450 in Europe.

We previously saw a hands-on video of the handset and now we have a review video that gives us more information about the device.

﻿

As we can see from the video the Motorola Moto Edge 30 comes with some great specifications. The device features a 6.5-inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM, and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device also comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for video chatting. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide angle camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Motorola Moto Edge 30 smartphone comes with a 4020 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging. The handset retails for €449 in Europe and for £379.99 in the UK.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals