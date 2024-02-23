Motorola Moto G04 launched in the UK

The new Motorola Moto G04 was made official last month and now Motorola has revealed that the handset is launching in the UK and the device will retail for £89. The handset will be available from a range of retailers in the UK, this will include Amazon, O2, Vodafone, 3, Currys, Carphone Warehouse, Giff Gaff, ID Mobile, Tesco, John Lewis, and more.

The Moto G04 rocks a super bright, notch-free 6.6″ HD+ screen that changes the game when you’re watching stuff. It’s got this smooth 90Hz refresh rate that makes everything look buttery smooth, plus it’s smart enough to tweak that rate to save on battery life. So, whether you’re out in the sunshine or chilling in bed at night, the screen’s High Brightness and Night Light modes have got your back for the perfect view. And with Dolby Atmos®, you’re getting this awesome, rich sound that totally wraps around you, whether you’re using speakers or headphones.

The 16MP AI camera on the Moto G04 isn’t just any camera – it’s like your personal storytelling buddy. It automatically spruces up your pics to make them insta-worthy, and its quick focus means you won’t miss a beat in capturing sharp, detailed shots. Plus, with cool tricks like HDR and Portrait mode, your photos get that pro vibe, and the selfie cam’s Face Retouch makes sure your selfies are always on point.

Get ready for some zippy performance, too. The Moto G04 uses RAM Boost to turn storage space into extra virtual RAM, giving you up to 4GB/8GB of extra oomph (depending on the model), so apps launch quicker and multitasking is a breeze. Thanks to its octa-core processor, this phone handles everything from video calls to snapping AI-powered pics without breaking a sweat.

You can find out more information about the new Motorola Moto G04 smartphone over at Motorola at the link below, the device will be available in the UK from early next month.

Source Motorola



