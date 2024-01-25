Motorola Moto G04 smartphone gets official

Motorola has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Motorola Moto G04 smartphone, and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with an octa-core processor and it also features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, plus a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear.

The moto g04’s 16MP AI-powered camera is not just a lens; it’s a storyteller. Automatic enhancements ensure social media-ready shots, and fast-focusing capabilities guarantee sharp, detailed photos. Smart features like HDR and Portrait mode bring a professional touch to photography, while the front camera’s Face Retouch feature enhances selfies. Capture and share unforgettable moments effortlessly with the moto g04.

Experience fast performance with the moto g04. RAM Boost4 transforms storage into virtual RAM, adding up to 4GB5/8GB6 virtual RAM (as applicable) resulting in faster app launches and smoother multitasking. Powered by an octa-core processor, this device offers seamless experiences – from video chats to AI photo capabilities. Engineered for consistently smooth and responsive performance during various activities, the moto g04 is a powerhouse in the world of affordable smartphones.

The new Motorola Moto G04 smartphone will come in a range of colors including Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange, you can find out more details at the link below, the device is now available in Europe for €119.

Source Motorola



