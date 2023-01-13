Motorola Moto G Play gets reviewed (Video)

The new Motorola Moto G Play smartphone launched in the USA recently, the handset is designed to be a budget-friendly device as it retails for $169.

Now we get to find out more details about the handset in a new review video from Marques Brownlee, let’s find out more details about the device.

As we can see from the video the handset comes with some great features considering its budget-friendly price.

As a reminder, the device comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display that features an HD resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset features a MediaTek Helio G37 processor and it has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot.

The Motorola Moto G Play also comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

The handset features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back, there is a 16-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The Moto G Play is available in the USA and it retails for $169.99, which is pretty good considering the specifications.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee





