New Motorola Moto G Play launching in the USA

Motorola has announced that is launching the new Moto G Play smartphone in the USA, this is the successor to the previous generation device with updated specs and more.

The new Motorola Moto G Play comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features an HD resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor and it has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot.

The device comes with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back, there is a 16-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

Just in time for the season of giving, the new moto g play joins the moto g family in North America, packing in premium features for a budget-friendly price. Featuring a smooth, ultra-wide display, AI-powered triple camera system, and a long-lasting battery, the new moto g play delivers all the features you need to ring in the new year in style.

And that’s not all – we’re ramping up the holiday festivities with a chance to win the all-new moto g play during our 12 Days of Moto giveaway, plus early holiday discounts on our most popular devices.

The new Motorola Moto G Play is now available to order in the USA for $169.99, you can find out more details at the link below.

