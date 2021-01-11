Motorola announces the Moto G Play

The latest smartphone from Motorola is the new Moto G Plasy, this handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 640 processor and 3GB of RAM.

The Moto G Play comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display that features a HD resolution and it also comes with 32GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and Android 10, plus it features a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera, on the front there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies.

We’re all about including helpful software features that enhance your mobile experience without interfering with the near-stock Android™ that we know everyone loves. You’ll find the redesigned camera app now puts your most used camera functions within easy reach at the bottom of the screen, making it easier and more intuitive to take your best photos ever.

Our new devices also come with My UX, which includes all the great Moto Experiences customers have come to know and love as well as a variety of new customizable features, allowing you to take music, videos, and games to the next level with custom settings and advanced controls. You can even create your own device themes by choosing from unique fonts, colors, and icon shapes, so your phone is one in a million.

