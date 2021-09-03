Motorola Moto Edge 20 gets unboxed (Video)

Motorola recently launched its new Edge 20 range of smartphones, we have already had a look at the Moto Edge 20 Pro and now we get to look at the new Motorola Moto Edge 20.

The video below from tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Motorola Moto Edge 20 smartphone and its range of features.

Motorola edge 20 is one of the thinnest 5G smartphones on the market at just 6.99mm, perfect for anyone who values a modern streamlined design and is tired of bulky, heavy devices weighing down their bags or pockets. This device features the same incredible 108MP main sensor, ultra-wide and macro lens as edge 20 pro, plus a 30X Super Zoom telephoto lens for outstanding images every time. And you can view all the content you create on the large 6.7” display and industry-leading 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola edge 20 is packed with a powerfully efficient Qualcomm® processor with up to 55% faster graphics and processing compared to the first generation motorola edge.6 The ultra-fast Snapdragon® 778G 5G Mobile Platform supports Wi-Fi 6 and is designed specifically for 5G phones—and for the amazing things you can do with ours. With up to 256 GB of built-in storage, there’s tons of room for photos, movies, games, and music.2 And with up to 8 GB of the latest generation memory, your apps and information stay ready in the background so everything runs smoothly.3 Go beyond a full day without recharging with the 4000 mAh battery,4 and if you do need a quick burst of power, TurboPower™ 30 gives you 8 hours of power in just 10 minutes.5

You can find out more details about the new Motorola Moto Edge 20 smartphone over at the Motorola website.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals