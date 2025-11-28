Motorola G06 Power: Battery Life, Specs, and Price

The Motorola G06 Power is a budget-friendly smartphone crafted for users who prioritize affordability and extended battery performance. Priced at just £89, it delivers a massive 7,000mAh battery, a large HD+ display, and essential features tailored for everyday use. While it excels in battery life and practicality, compromises in performance, camera quality, and software support make it more suitable for light users rather than those with demanding requirements. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the Motorola G06 Power and its range of features.

Battery Life: A Weekend Without Recharging

The Motorola G06 Power’s defining feature is its 7,000mAh battery, which can last up to a full weekend on a single charge. This makes it an ideal choice for users who need a phone capable of enduring extended periods of use without frequent recharging. Whether you’re traveling, working long hours, or simply prefer not to carry a charger, this device offers a dependable solution.

However, the phone supports only 18W wired charging, resulting in longer recharge times compared to devices with faster-charging capabilities. Additionally, the absence of wireless charging may be a drawback for users who value the convenience of cable-free power-ups. Despite these limitations, the exceptional battery life remains a standout feature, particularly for users with light to moderate usage patterns.

Design and Build: Practical but Heavy

The Motorola G06 Power is designed with functionality in mind, featuring a 6.88-inch HD+ display and a textured, matte-finish plastic back that resists fingerprints. Its IP64 rating provides basic protection against dust and splashes, making sure durability for everyday use. These practical design elements make the phone a reliable companion for users seeking a device that can withstand daily wear and tear.

However, the large battery contributes to its 220g weight, making it heavier and bulkier than many competitors in the budget segment. The thick bezels and a “nipple notch” for the front camera give the phone a somewhat dated appearance. While the design may not appeal to those seeking sleek aesthetics, its robust build quality ensures longevity and practicality.

Display: Big Screen, Modest Performance

The Motorola G06 Power features a 6.88-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1640×720 and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and animations for an improved user experience during basic tasks. This makes it suitable for activities such as web browsing, social media, and video streaming.

However, the display’s brightness peaks at 600 nits, which is adequate for indoor use but struggles under direct sunlight, limiting its usability in outdoor environments. Additionally, the screen’s limited viewing angles and the absence of an always-on display feature reduce its utility for quick notifications or on-the-go visibility. While the display is functional, it falls short of delivering the vibrant and immersive experience found in higher-end devices.

Performance: Suitable for Light Tasks

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 processor and 4GB of RAM, the Motorola G06 Power is designed to handle basic tasks such as messaging, web browsing, and video playback. For users with light usage patterns, the phone performs adequately, delivering a smooth experience for everyday activities.

However, performance issues become evident during multitasking or when running demanding applications. The device struggles with graphically intensive games, often resulting in lag and stuttering. This makes it less suitable for power users or those who require high-speed processing for work or entertainment. While the phone meets the needs of casual users, its limitations in performance may deter those seeking a more versatile device.

Software: Clean Interface, Limited Longevity

The Motorola G06 Power runs Android 15 with minimal Motorola customizations, offering a near-stock Android experience. This clean interface is easy to navigate, making it appealing to users who prefer simplicity. However, the presence of preloaded bloatware takes up valuable storage space, detracting from the otherwise streamlined experience.

Motorola’s inconsistent track record for software updates and security patches raises concerns about the device’s long-term support. For users who prioritize software reliability and future-proofing, this could be a significant drawback. While the software is functional and user-friendly, its limited longevity may impact the phone’s overall value over time.

Camera: Basic Features for Casual Use

The Motorola G06 Power is equipped with a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, offering basic photography capabilities for casual use. The main camera performs well in good lighting conditions, capturing decent detail and color accuracy. However, the absence of ultra-wide or telephoto lenses limits its versatility, making it less suitable for users who enjoy experimenting with different photography styles.

In low-light settings, the camera’s performance is underwhelming, with noticeable noise and reduced detail. Video recording is limited to 1080p at 30fps, which is adequate for casual use but falls short of the higher resolutions offered by competitors. The front camera is sufficient for casual selfies but struggles with detail and dynamic range, making it less appealing for users who prioritize high-quality photography.

Audio and Connectivity: Practical but Limited

The Motorola G06 Power features stereo speakers that deliver decent sound quality, though the lack of bass depth may be noticeable during music playback or gaming. The inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack is a welcome addition, catering to users who prefer wired audio options.

In terms of storage, the device offers 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. This provides flexibility for users who need additional space for apps, photos, or media. However, the absence of eSIM support may be a limitation for those who rely on this feature for managing multiple networks or international travel. While the phone covers basic connectivity needs, its limitations may affect users seeking more advanced features.

Final Thoughts: A Reliable Option for Basic Needs

The Motorola G06 Power is a budget smartphone tailored for users who value battery life and affordability over advanced features and performance. Its massive battery and practical design make it an excellent choice for light users, such as those who primarily use their phones for calls, messaging, and occasional browsing. However, its sluggish performance, limited camera capabilities, and uncertain software support make it less suitable for power users or those seeking a long-term investment. For anyone in need of a reliable secondary phone or an entry-level device, the Motorola G06 Power offers solid value within its limitations.

