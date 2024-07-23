Motorcycle phone mounts with fast Qi2 charging from Peak Design

When you’re out on the open road, the last thing you want to worry about is your phone’s battery life. With Peak Design’s new motorcycle phone mounts featuring fast Qi2 wireless charging, you can keep your phone charged and secure, no matter where your journey takes you. Imagine the freedom of knowing your phone will stay powered up, allowing you to use GPS, stream music, or stay connected without the constant anxiety of a dying battery.

Qi2 Fast Charging Phone Motorcycle Mount

Key Takeaways : Fast Qi2 wireless charging at 15W, twice the speed of traditional Qi1 chargers.

Precision-tuned vibration damping and sleek, low-profile design.

One-handed attachment and removal for convenience.

High-strength magnets and mechanically locking mounts for security.

Versatile compatibility with Peak Design phone cases or Universal Adapter.

Lifetime guarantee on all Peak Design products.

Includes necessary wiring kits and detailed guidance for mount selection.

Early bird packages are now available for the original project from roughly $79 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates). Imagine charging your phone at twice the speed of traditional Qi1 chargers. With Peak Design’s fast Qi2 wireless charging, you get a powerful 15W charge, ensuring your phone stays powered up even on long rides.

The mounts come with a USB-C cable, and you can also opt for USB-A and SAE cables to suit your needs. This means you can enjoy a seamless charging experience without the hassle of tangled wires or slow charging speeds, making your rides more enjoyable and stress-free.

Peak Design

Peak Design has engineered these mounts with precision-tuned vibration damping to protect your phone from the rigors of the road. The low-profile, aesthetically pleasing design ensures that your setup looks as good as it performs. Plus, the one-handed attachment and removal make it incredibly convenient to use. High-strength magnets and mechanically locking mounts provide an extra layer of security, so you can ride with peace of mind. Imagine effortlessly attaching and detaching your phone with just one hand, even while wearing gloves, and knowing it will stay securely in place no matter how bumpy the ride gets.

These mounts are designed to work seamlessly with Peak Design phone cases or the Universal Adapter. With five different mount types available, you can find the perfect fit for your bike:

– Bar Mount

– Brake/Clutch Mount

– Stem Mount

– Mirror Mount

– Ball Mount Adapter

This versatility ensures that no matter what type of motorcycle you ride, there’s a mount that will fit perfectly and provide the stability and convenience you need. Whether you’re navigating through city streets or cruising on the highway, you can trust that your phone will remain securely in place and easily accessible.

Assuming that the Peak Desgn funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the Peak Desgn motorcycle phone mounts with fast Qi2 charging project watch the promotional video below.

Every Peak Design product comes with a lifetime guarantee, ensuring that your investment is protected. The charging mounts also include all necessary wiring kits and detailed guidance to help you select the right mount for your bike’s specifications. This means you can purchase with confidence, knowing that Peak Design stands behind their products and is committed to providing you with the best possible experience.

Specifications :

– Charging Speed: 15W (2x faster than Qi1)

– Included Cables: USB-C (USB-A and SAE available)

– Design Features:

– Precision-tuned vibration damping

– Low-profile, sleek design

– One-handed attachment and removal

– High-strength magnets and mechanically locking mounts

– Compatibility: Requires Peak Design phone case or Universal Adapter

– Mount Types:

– Bar Mount

– Brake/Clutch Mount

– Stem Mount

– Mirror Mount

– Ball Mount Adapter

– Product Guarantee: Lifetime guarantee on all Peak Design products

– Additional Inclusions: Necessary wiring kits and detailed guidance for mount selection

Revolutionize your ride with Peak Design’s motorcycle phone mounts and experience the ultimate in convenience, security, and fast charging. Imagine the peace of mind that comes with knowing your phone is always charged and ready to go, no matter where your adventures take you. With Peak Design, you can focus on the journey ahead, confident that your phone is secure, accessible, and powered up.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the motorcycle phone mounts with fast Qi2 charging, jump over to the official Peak Desgn crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals