More Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone is coming in January 2022, Samsung will announce the handset at their CES 2022 press conference which takes place on the 4th of January next year.

We have already heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone and its specifications and now we have more details on the device.

The new Galaxy S21 FE will come with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the handset will not come with a microSD card slot.

The device will come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 23400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate and it will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor.

It will also come with a range of cameras including a 32-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device, there will be a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Samsung will be announcing a range of other new devices at their CES 2022 press conference, this will include the new Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablets and a range of other devices.

Source Sammobile

