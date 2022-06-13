More macOS Ventura features revealed (Video)

We just saw a follow-up video for the new iOS 16 software and now we have a follow-up video for macOS Ventura which was also released to developers at WWDC 2022 last week.

Apple has also confirmed that they will be releasing the macOS Ventura software update to public beta testers in July.

The macOS Ventura software update will bring lots of new features and updates to the Mac, the video below from MacRumors gives us a look at some of the best new features that are headed to the Mac.

Some of the new features coming to the Mac will include Stage Manager, Desk View, Continuity Camera, and more. There will also be updates for existing apps like Mail, Safari, Messages, FaceTime, and more.

As yet we do not have a release date for this new software update for the Mac. Apple is expected to release iOS 16 in September along with the new iPhone 14.

We are expecting the new macOS software update to possibly land sometime in October or November along with a range of new Macs.

Apple has confirmed what models of the Mac will be getting this software update and we have a full list of eligible Macs that will get the update here.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

