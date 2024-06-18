More macOS 15 Sequoia Hidden Features Revealed

macOS 15 Sequoia, the latest iteration of Apple’s desktop operating system, brings a wealth of new features and enhancements to the table. This update focuses on refining the user experience, bolstering system functionality, and introducing a host of hidden gems that promise to elevate your interaction with your Mac. Let’s dive into the key highlights of macOS 15 Sequoia and explore the exciting changes that await you.

Streamlined System Settings

One of the most notable changes in macOS 15 Sequoia is the revamped system settings. Apple has taken a user-centric approach by streamlining the settings interface, making it more intuitive and accessible. The General tab now takes center stage as the default view, putting essential settings at your fingertips. This thoughtful redesign ensures that you can quickly navigate to the options you need without unnecessary clicks or confusion.

In addition to the interface overhaul, macOS 15 Sequoia introduces dynamic screen savers that add a touch of personalization to your Mac. These screen savers intelligently adapt to the time of day, displaying captivating images that seamlessly transition as the hours pass. Moreover, they conveniently showcase the current date and time, keeping you informed at a glance.

Apple Intelligence Enhancements

Apple Intelligence, the company’s advanced text manipulation technology, receives a significant upgrade in macOS 15 Sequoia. With support for Apple M1 devices and later, this feature now offers enhanced capabilities for editing and formatting text across a wide range of third-party applications. Whether you’re crafting documents, composing emails, or working on creative projects, Apple Intelligence streamlines your workflow, making text manipulation a breeze.

iPhone Mirroring Application

One of the hidden gems in macOS 15 Sequoia is the iPhone Mirroring Application. Although currently inactive, this intriguing feature can be discovered through Finder. Its presence hints at future possibilities for seamless integration between your iPhone and Mac, promising a more unified and interconnected Apple ecosystem. As Apple continues to innovate, we can expect exciting developments in this area, blurring the lines between your devices and creating a truly cohesive user experience.

Robust Security Measures

In an era where privacy and security are paramount, macOS 15 Sequoia delivers a suite of advanced security features. One standout addition is the ability to rotate your Wi-Fi address. This clever mechanism helps reduce tracking and enhances your privacy while connected to wireless networks. By periodically changing your Wi-Fi address, macOS 15 Sequoia makes it more difficult for third parties to monitor your online activities, giving you greater peace of mind.

Application Updates and Enhancements

macOS 15 Sequoia brings a host of updates to beloved applications, elevating their functionality and usability. The Notes application now features expanded text highlighting options, allowing you to emphasize important information using various colors and formats. This enhancement makes it easier to organize your thoughts and quickly identify key points within your notes.

The Calculator app has undergone a significant revamp, aligning its interface with the sleek design of iOS 18. This update introduces convenient conversion features, allowing you to effortlessly convert currency, data, energy, and more without leaving the app. Whether you’re working on financial calculations or need quick conversions, the Calculator app in macOS 15 Sequoia has you covered.

For video editing enthusiasts, Final Cut Pro receives backend updates that bolster its stability and performance. These improvements ensure a smoother and more reliable editing experience, allowing you to focus on your creative vision without technical hiccups.

The App Store also gets a fresh coat of paint, sporting a modernized categories tab with updated icons. This visual refresh enhances your browsing experience, making it easier to discover and explore new apps that cater to your needs and interests.

Thoughtful Additions and Customization Options

macOS 15 Sequoia introduces a range of thoughtful additions and customization options that cater to your unique preferences. Apple Maps now includes quick facts for popular locations and national parks, providing concise and informative snippets about various destinations. Whether you’re planning a trip or simply curious about a specific location, these quick facts offer valuable insights at your fingertips.

Safari, Apple’s flagship web browser, receives a notable update in the form of a customizable Reader Mode. You can now personalize your reading experience by selecting different background colors and fonts, ensuring optimal comfort and readability when perusing articles and web pages.

The Messages app gets a fun and functional upgrade, introducing new message effects and the ability to schedule message sending. These features allow you to add a touch of personality to your conversations and strategically plan your communications, ensuring your messages are delivered at the perfect moment.

AirDrop, the beloved file-sharing feature, now includes a progress bar for file transfers between macOS 15 and iOS 18 devices. This visual indicator provides a clear overview of the transfer status, keeping you informed throughout the process.

macOS 15 Sequoia represents a significant step forward in Apple’s ongoing commitment to delivering a seamless, intuitive, and feature-rich operating system. With its thoughtful enhancements, hidden gems, and user-centric approach, this update promises to elevate your Mac experience to new heights. Whether you’re a professional, a creative enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates a well-crafted operating system, macOS 15 Sequoia has something to offer. Embrace the future of computing and unlock the full potential of your Mac with this exciting release.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



