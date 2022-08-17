More iOS 16 beta 6 details revealed (Video)

Apple released iOS 16 beta 6 to developers earlier this week, they also released iPadOS 16 beta 6 and watchOS 9 beta 6.

We previously had a look at the new iOS 16 beta 6 software and now we have another video that gives us another look at the software and some more features.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16 software update.

This will include a new Locks Screen, which will be customizable and it will make use of a range of new widgets that are also launching.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have an always-on display and we are expecting exclusive features for these displays on the Lock Screen.

Apple is also launching a new Lock Down mode which is designed to help you secure your device in the event of a security issue. There will also be a wide range of updates for existing Apple apps like Maps, Mail, FaceTime, Safari and many more.

The new iOS 16 software update is expected to be released in September along with the new iPhone 14 range. There will be four handsets in the range, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

