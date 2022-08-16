Apple releases iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 6

Apple has released iOS 16 beta 6 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16 beta 6 for the iPad to developers, these new betas come a week after the previous one.

The new betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, they also come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

One of the major new features coming to the iPhone is a new Locks Screen, this will be fully customizable and it will make use of a range of new widgets that are also launching. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have an always-on display and we are expecting exclusive features for these displays on the Lock Screen.

There is also a new LockDown mode which is designed to protect your device if there is a security issue, plus major updates for Apple’s own apps.

We are expecting iOS 16 to be released in September along with the new iPhone 14, iPadOS 16 is rumored to be released in October along with some new iPads. This will be a change for Apple as the normally released iOS and iPadOS at the same time, iPadOS is apparently taking longer this year due to some of the new features.

The new iOS 16 beta 6 and iPadOS 16 beta 6 are now available to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals