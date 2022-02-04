More iOS 15.4 features revealed (Video)

Apple recently released their first betas of iOS 15.4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.4 for the iPad. These new released bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

We have already seen a couple of videos showing off the iPOS 15.4 beta 1 software and now we have another one. This one is from MacRumors and it gives us another look at some new features coming to the iPhone.

We previously heard about the new Face ID feature in this software update, this will allow you to unlock your iPhone using Face ID when you are wearing a mask. So far we know that this feature will be available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

There is also a new range of Emoji in this update, 37 in total, and a new Apple Card Widget and some updates for the iPad in the iPadOS 15.4 software. One of the new features is Universal Control for the Mac and iPad.

Universal Control lets you use your keyboard and mouse from your Mac with your iPad when they are next to each other. This works automatically and is an interesting feature.

As yet we do not have any details on when the new iOS 15.4 update will land, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

