More details on the Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid

Toyota has announced that its new Prius Plug-in Hybrid is now available in Europe, the carmaker has said that this is its most efficient hybrid to date and the Prius will be available in Europe in this version exclusively, the car was made official last year and it was launched in Japan recently.

The car comes with an EV range of up to 86km and it has a 13.6 kw battery that allows for electric driving on most journeys, you can see more information about the car below.

The latest Prius takes the next step in that journey by introducing the enhanced electrification of the latest Plug-in Hybrid Electric (PHEV) technology to complement Toyota’s multi-path approach to carbon neutrality which has already seen sales of more than 23 million electrified vehicles globally, with the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid versions of Prius alone accounting for more than 5 million units.

Toyota is committed to offering low-carbon solutions for all its customers, according to their local needs and infrastructure to ensure no driver is left behind on the road to carbon neutrality. As its most powerful and efficient PHEV, the new Prius strengthens Toyota’s line-up, which includes a commitment to battery electric (BEV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) vehicles to offer customers a wider range of carbon reduction options.

Source Toyota



