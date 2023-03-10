New Toyota Prius PHEV launched in Japan

Toyota has announced that it is launching its new Toyota Prius PHEV in Japan and the car will be available next week on the 15th of March.

The fifth generation Prius was unveiled last November and the car comes with a new design and a wide range of new features.

Developed under the “Hybrid Reborn” concept, the new Prius has evolved into an exhilarating package that adds a design inspiring love at first sight and captivating driving performance to its core strength as an environmentally friendly car. Prius HEV models were launched in January this year, and they are already enjoying a great reputation.The new Prius PHEV, offered as the Z grade, has been reborn as a high-performance version equipped with the latest plug-in hybrid system, which combines a compact, high-capacity drive battery, high-output drive motor, and high-efficiency gasoline engine.

The new Prius PHEV achieves a high level of dynamic performance with a maximum system output of 164 kW (223 PS) of power. This model also offers great fuel efficiency of 26.0 km/L*1 with 19-inch tires and 30.1 km/L*1 with 17-inch tires*2. BEV driving distance is 87 km with 19-inch tires and 105 km with 17-inch tires, with the 105 km representing an improvement of 75% compared to the previous model*1. As a result, the new Prius PHEV delivers both enjoyable driving and environmental performance in a car that many customers will continue to cherish as their car of choice for generations to come.

You can find out more information about the new 2023 Toyota Prius PHEV over at the Toyota website at the link below.

Source Toyota





