New Toyota Prius PHEV launched in Japan

Toyota has announced that it is launching its new Toyota Prius PHEV in Japan and the car will be available next week on the 15th of March.
The fifth generation Prius was unveiled last November and the car comes with a new design and a wide range of new features.
The new Prius PHEV achieves a high level of dynamic performance with a maximum system output of 164 kW (223 PS) of power. This model also offers great fuel efficiency of 26.0 km/L*1 with 19-inch tires and 30.1 km/L*1 with 17-inch tires*2. BEV driving distance is 87 km with 19-inch tires and 105 km with 17-inch tires, with the 105 km representing an improvement of 75% compared to the previous model*1. As a result, the new Prius PHEV delivers both enjoyable driving and environmental performance in a car that many customers will continue to cherish as their car of choice for generations to come.
You can find out more information about the new 2023 Toyota Prius PHEV over at the Toyota website at the link below.
Source Toyota
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.