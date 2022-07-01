More details on the Samsung Gaming Hub

Yesterday we heard that the new Samsung Gaming Hub was now available on its 2022 models of its Samsung Smart TVs and Smart Monitors.

Now Samsung has revealed some more information about its new Gaming offerings and the service will offer a wide range of games from multiple platforms.

The Gaming Hub is the Smart Hub’s new section dedicated to the latest games. Acting as a go-to streaming platform, the Samsung Gaming Hub displays popular games, recently played games and recommendations just for you — all in one, convenient place. No console is required. Gamers can simply select any game on the screen and play instantly. They won’t even have to wait for the game to download. It’s all there, right away. The Samsung Gaming Hub also supports multitasking, letting users explore videos or listen to music while playing games.

“The biggest advantage is that the users can enjoy streaming games through Samsung Smart TVs and monitors without having to buy any extra gear,” said Heej Chung. “In other words, it’s a comprehensive game service where users can enjoy gaming content and experiences all at once in Samsung Smart TVs.”

“The way we watch videos has evolved from playing VHS tapes and installing set-top boxes to subscribing to OTT services and streaming videos. Likewise, the way we play games has shifted to gaming on the cloud,” said Chung. “Just as Samsung TVs have evolved with how we watch videos, we want to offer a better gaming experience for users.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Gaming Hub over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

