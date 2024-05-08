More Details on iOS 17.5 RC (Video)

With the release of iOS 17.5 RC (Release Candidate), Apple is just about ready to roll out its new operating system to the public. If you’re eager to see what enhancements and new features Apple has in store, you’re in the right place.

iOS 17.5 RC Rollout: What to Expect

Apple has recently announced the iOS 17.5 Release Candidate, marking a critical phase before the final launch to all users. This update isn’t just a patch; it’s a full-scale operating system replacement that will take up approximately 6.51 GB of space on your device. This suggests significant under-the-hood improvements and feature upgrades.

Spotlight on New Apple Devices

The excitement doesn’t stop with software. In a recent Apple event, the spotlight was also on hardware with the introduction of the new iPad Pro equipped with an M4 chip, and the sleek iPad Air. These devices promise enhanced performance and better user experience, aligned with the capabilities of iOS 17.5. Furthermore, the new Apple Pencil Pro was unveiled, designed to augment the functionality and precision of Apple’s tablet lineup.

Updates Across the Apple Ecosystem

Alongside iOS 17.5, Apple has also released candidate versions for its other operating systems, including iPadOS 17.5, TVOS 17.5, and watchOS 10.5. Each of these updates brings unique enhancements suitable for the respective devices. Notably, there were no updates announced for macOS or Vision Pro at this time.

Enhancements Unique to iOS 17.5

Apple continues to push the envelope with features that enhance user engagement and security:

Podcast Personalization : The new dynamic widget for Apple Podcasts will change its color based on the podcast cover art, adding a touch of personalization.

: The new dynamic widget for Apple Podcasts will change its color based on the podcast cover art, adding a touch of personalization. Apple News+ Expansion : Now includes new daily puzzles and a gaming center accessible directly from the settings menu.

: Now includes new daily puzzles and a gaming center accessible directly from the settings menu. Direct App Downloads in the EU : A notable addition for European users is the ability to download apps directly from developers’ websites, a move likely welcomed for its convenience.

: A notable addition for European users is the ability to download apps directly from developers’ websites, a move likely welcomed for its convenience. Enhanced Tracking Protection: iOS 17.5 allows users to block tracking devices, including those not manufactured by Apple, enhancing privacy.

Security and Visual Updates

Following the introduction of theft protection features in the previous version, iOS 17.5 introduces a ‘repair state’ mode. This mode ensures that devices sent in for servicing remain secure yet traceable via the Find My network. Visually, iOS 17.5 delights with new wallpapers for the latest iPad models, including an animated Pride collection that adds vibrancy to your device.

As the general release of iOS 17.5 approaches, expected within a week, Apple might also issue a second RC if necessary to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Prepare for the New iOS 17.5

If you are wondering how to prepare your device for this update, start with ensuring sufficient storage space for the download and consider backing up your data before installing the new OS. With these preparations in place, you will be ready to enjoy the latest Apple has to offer without any hitches.

What’s Next?

With iOS 17.5 poised for release, Apple continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing user experience through both software and hardware innovations. Whether it’s through engaging new features, critical security enhancements, or compelling new hardware, there’s much to look forward to in the Apple ecosystem.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals