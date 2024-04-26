How to View Transcripts in Apple Podcasts

In this article we show you how you can view transcripts in Apple Podcasts. In today’s digital age, podcasts have become a ubiquitous source of entertainment, information, and inspiration. However, for some, keeping up with the spoken content can be challenging. If you’ve ever wished you could read along with your favorite podcast, Apple has rolled out a feature that might just enhance your listening experience. Here’s a simple guide on how to access and use transcripts in Apple Podcasts to make your listening more accessible and engaging.

Why Transcripts?

Podcast transcripts are more than just text; they are a gateway to a more immersive and inclusive podcasting experience. By providing a written version of the audio content, Apple aims to make podcasts more accessible to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing and those who prefer reading to listening. Transcripts can also be a fantastic tool for language learners and anyone who wants to make sure they don’t miss a single detail of their favorite episodes.

Accessing Transcripts

To begin exploring transcripts in Apple Podcasts, start by selecting an episode from your preferred podcast. Here’s how to get there:

Open the Apple Podcasts app on your iPhone or iPad.

Navigate to the podcast episode you are interested in.

Scroll down or tap on the “More” button.

Select “View Transcript” to open the written content of the episode.

Interactive Playback Experience

What makes Apple Podcasts’ transcripts particularly useful is their interactive nature. As you listen to the episode:

Go to the ‘Now Playing’ screen and start the episode.

Tap the Transcript button located at the bottom left corner of the screen.

As the podcast plays, the corresponding text in the transcript will be highlighted. This feature allows you to follow along actively, enhancing comprehension and engagement.



Leveraging the Search Functionality

Looking for a specific piece of information or a memorable quote? The search function within the transcripts can be incredibly handy:

While viewing the transcript, use the search bar to type in keywords or phrases.

The app will highlight instances where these words appear, making it easy to jump to relevant parts of the episode.

Navigating Between Views

If you need to switch back to the traditional playback interface from the transcript view:

Simply tap on the podcast artwork displayed at the top left of the transcript screen.

This action will take you back to the main playback controls, where you can pause, skip, or adjust the volume as usual.

Availability of Transcripts

It’s important to note that the availability of transcripts depends on the podcast. Not all episodes or languages are supported at this time. Podcast creators are increasingly adding transcripts to their episodes, so keep an eye out for this feature in upcoming content.

Final Thoughts

Apple’s integration of transcripts into its Podcasts app not only broadens accessibility but also enriches the user experience. Whether you use transcripts for better accessibility, learning, or simply to catch every detail, this feature is designed to help you get more from your podcast listening. Give it a try, and you will be pleased to know how much you can enhance your podcast enjoyment and engagement.

