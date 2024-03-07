Apple Podcasts now feature transcripts

Apple has this week announced the introduction of transcripts for Apple Podcasts. Perfect if you are listening to your favorite podcast on Apple Podcasts, but you’re struggling to catch every word. Maybe you’re hard of hearing, or perhaps English isn’t your first language. Now, Apple has introduced transcripts to transform your listening experience and transcripts are now available for podcast episodes. This means you can read along as you listen, or even search the text for specific topics that interest you.

You’ll find this new feature incredibly helpful if you’re someone who likes to skim through content to find the parts that matter most to you. With just a tap on the transcript, you can jump straight to the relevant section in the audio. It’s like having a map that guides you directly to the treasure you’re seeking.

For those who have hearing impairments, this update is particularly significant. It opens up a world of podcasts that were previously difficult or impossible to enjoy. Apple has clearly focused on making sure everyone can access their content, regardless of hearing ability.

Apple Podcast Transcripts

The transcripts aren’t just a wall of text. Apple has paid attention to the details, choosing fonts and colors that are easy on the eyes. Whether you’re reading on a phone, tablet, or computer, the experience is designed to be comfortable and adaptable to different screen sizes and reading preferences.

And it’s not just for English speakers. The feature supports multiple languages, including French, Spanish, and German. This reflects Apple’s understanding that their audience is global, and they’re making efforts to cater to listeners from all corners of the world. To take advantage of this feature, make sure your device is running on iOS 17.4 or iPadOS 17.4.

Podcast creators haven’t been left out either. They can upload their own transcripts, which means they can ensure the text is accurate and represents their show perfectly. This is a great way for creators to reach a wider audience, including those who might need or prefer written content.

The rollout of transcripts will happen over time. New episodes will come with transcripts right away, but the back catalog of older episodes will be updated gradually. This means that as time goes on, you’ll have access to transcripts for more and more episodes from the extensive library of Apple Podcasts.

So, whether you’re a podcast enthusiast looking to enhance your listening experience, someone who needs a text version to fully enjoy a podcast, or a creator aiming to make your content more accessible, Apple’s new transcript feature is here to make a difference. Keep an eye out as this feature grows, and enjoy the richer, more inclusive world of podcasting that Apple is building. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Apple iOS 17.4



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals