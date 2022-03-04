More details about the Samsung Freestyle projector

The Samsung Freestyle projector was made official at CES in January, it is designed to be a portable projector and now Samsung has shared some more details about the device.

The device comes in a range of different colors with protective covers that include Blossom Pink, Forest Green, Coyote Beige, and more, and it can be used indoors and outdoors,

Since the launch of Samsung Electronics’ all-new portable screen at CES 2022, The Freestyle has received rave reviews for its spectrum of usage that is as versatile and flexible as the product name suggests. The Freestyle offers first-of-its-kind technology that can be used anywhere, anytime, according to the user’s lifestyle, preferences and personal style.

Samsung Newsroom has put together a guide to showcase how The Freestyle goes beyond the scope of conventional projectors to deliver a truly immersive entertainment experience.

When it comes to your TV screen, bigger is always better. But what if you live in a small space? Now, the Freestyle makes big-screen streaming easier than ever, no matter how much space you have. Enjoy watching content on a large screen (up to 100 inches) anytime, anywhere. Using the Scale & Move feature, you can scale the projected display size up to 50% and move the screen without ever moving the projector.

