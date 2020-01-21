More details about the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones revealed

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will not be launching until September, there will be four handsets in the range and now it looks like we have some more information on them.

The four models will include two iPhone 12 models with a 5.4 inch display and a 6.1 inch display. There will also be Pro models with a 6.1 inch display and a 6.7 inch display.

The 6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro will apparently be thinner that this years iPhone 11 Pro Max, it will measure around 7.4 mm thick which is about 10 percent less than the current device.

All four handsets will come with OLED displays and Face ID, we recently heard that there is a new updated version of Face ID on the way for the handset.

It looks like the 6.7 inch model of the iPhone 12 will come with a triple lens rear camera like the iPhone 11 Pro Max, although the cameras will come with larger sensors than the current devices.

We are expecting all four models to come with a new Apple A14 Bionic processor, this processor will be more efficient than the current version as it will be built using the 5Nm process. The handset will also feature more efficient displays and larger batteries.

The battery life is already impressive on the iPhone 11 handsets and it could be even more impressive on this years iPhone 12 devices, we will have to wait until September to find out.

Source Mac Otakara, Mac Rumors

