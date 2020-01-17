iPhone 12 will come with new updated Face ID

We have started to hear more rumors about the new iPhone 12 recently and according to a recent report the handset will come with an updated Face ID.

According to Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O’Malley, and Baylie Harri this years iPhones will come with an updated TrueDepth camera system.

It is not clear as yet on what improvements this updated camera system will bring to Apple’s Face ID, it is already pretty accurate.

There are also rumors again that Apple may get rid of the Lightning connector from the iPhone, although this will not happen with this years iPhones, it is expected to happen in 2021, so that would be with the iPhone 13.

Apple’s iPhone 12 is expected to come with a range of upgrades over the iPhone 11, there will apparently be four different handsets in the line up. There will be two standard models and two Pro models, the standard handsets will have a 5.4 inch display and the a 6.1 inch display. The Pro models a 6.1 inch display and a 6.7 inch display.

The handsets are said to get new displays and these will apparently be thinner and more efficient than the current displays. Apple will either also remove the notch completely or apparently use a smaller notch. There is also a new processor on the way which will be more efficient, this will be built using the 5Nm process instead of the 7Nm process. The devices are also expected to all come with 6GB of RAM.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about Apple’s new iPhone 12 range, they are expected to land some time in September 2020.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals