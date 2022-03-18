Moon Knight TV series official clip starring Oscar Isaac

Marvel Studios has released an official clip from the upcoming and highly anticipated Moon Knight TV series starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Isaac stars as Marc Spector a.k.a Moon Knight, a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder.

The Moon Knight TV Series will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service at the end of this month on March 30, 2022 and will consist of six episodes with the finale premiering on May 4, 2022. Moon Knight is part of Phase Four of the MCU and has been created by Jeremy Slater.

“A former U.S. Marine, struggling with dissociative identity disorder, is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. But he soon finds out that these newfound powers can be both a blessing and a curse to his troubled life.”

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight TV series

“Moon Light follows Steven Grant, a mild- mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. “As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Source : Disney+

