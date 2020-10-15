New Monster Hunter film trailer released by Sony

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Monster Hunter movie that will be premiering in cinemas during December 2020. The upcoming Monster Hunter movie, starring Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta. Aas you might have already guessed the film is loosely based on the video game series of the same name created by Capcom.

“Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower.”

“In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.”

The Monster Hunter film will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide on December 30th 2020 and has been directed by Paul W. S. Anderson.

Source : Sony Pictures

