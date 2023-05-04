Drop has this week introduced a new range of mechanical keyboards and are the first to offer the Zoo65 as a prebuilt-in a host of configurations you won’t find anywhere else. Originally sold as a kit, MOMOKA’s Zoo65 Keyboard garnered a veritable stampede of fans with its exceptional build quality and attention to detail. Now, here on Drop, we’re proud to be the first to offer the Zoo65 as a prebuilt—in a host of configurations you won’t find anywhere else. That’s right: we’ve assembled our own zoo of Zoo65 boards for a total of six typing experiences topped off with our own exclusive keycap sets.”

Specifications of the new Drop MOMOKA Zoo65 mechanical keyboard include a 65% layout scheme featuring 66 keys, enclosed in a 6063 anodized aluminium alloy casing together with Drop DCX Jasmine keycaps, Drop DCX Dolch, or Drop DCX Permafrost, Switches: Moondrop x G-Studio Tessence (tactile) or Moondrop x G-Studio Lunalight (Linear) and Everglide V2 Screw-in Stabilizers (Hand-lubricated).

MOMOKA Zoo65 mechanical keyboard

Other features include a FR4 or polycarbonate plate (one equipped, both shipped) with a thickness of 1.5 mm, Hot-swappable Kailh switch sockets, VIA and QMK programmable, Padding: 3.7 mm and 1.4 mm PORON pads, 0.5 mm IXPE pad, Mounting: 2 mm and 3 mm PORON gasket components, Typing angle: 6 degrees, Connectivity: USB-C, Weight: 3.3 lbs (1.5 kg) and Dimensions: 12.8 x 7 x 0.8 in (32.4 x 17.7 x 2 cm).

Peruse these exhibits to find boards with our DCX Jasmine, DCX Dolch, DCX Permafrost Keycap Sets—each one available in either a tactile or linear configuration, thanks to onboard Moondrop x G-Square Mechanical Switches. You’ll also see a host of eye-catching case colors, as well as the usual list of high-end features found on the Zoo65—including a layered gasket-mounting system, dual PORON pads, intricate case engravings, and more. For every one of these boards, you’ll also have your choice of either a FR4 or polycarbonate plate equipped, with the alternative option shipped so you can mix and match. Let’s go to the Zoo.”

