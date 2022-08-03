Samsung Health and Wellness to feature at Samsung Unpacked

Samsung Unpacked takes place next week and Samsung has revealed that they will be unveiling some new features for Samsung Health and also Wellness at the event.

The company will announce two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, they will also be announcing some new features and more for Samsung Health.

We are also providing tools that allow consumers to track overall health and wellness — whether they’re at home, in the gym, or on the road. The Samsung Health app, with more than 200 million active global users, is at the center of Samsung’s health experience across an extensive range of devices, from smartwatches to smartphones to tablets and even TVs. The app — a holistic health hub that consolidates fitness, wellness and health monitoring capabilities — records and compiles all kinds of health data and activity information, presents them intuitively and gives guidance on how to leverage that data to maximize results. The collected information is comprehensive, easy-to-understand and encourages positive action.

More connected devices mean a more seamless and enhanced user experience. While following guided workout or meditation programs on Samsung Smart TVs or Galaxy Tabs at home, for example, your calorie count and heart rate are tracked on your Galaxy Watch but viewed on the larger screen for easier access. Your Galaxy Watch also recognizes when you fall asleep and automatically dims lights and turns off air conditioners in response.

You can find out more details about what Samsung has planned for Samsung Health and Wellness over at their website at the link below. Samsung Unpacked takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August at 9:00 a.m ET.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals