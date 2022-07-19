Samsung Unpacked for 10th of August confirmed

Yesterday we heard that there would be a Samsung Unpacked event on the 10th of August for the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Now it would appear that Samsung has confirmed the event on Twitter with some sort of cryptic puzzle about the event’s date.

You can see the tweet from Samsung below, Evan Blass previously posted on Twitter about the 10th of August date.

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

It looks like the original photo that Evan posted on Twitter has now been removed due to a copyright claim, so it would appear that his original photo about the event may have been removed a Samsung’s request.

Samsung will announce at least two new smartphones at their August press event, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We previously heard some of the specifications on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the handset will apparently come with a 7.6 inches main display with a QXGA+ resolution and come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary display will measure 6.2 inches and will have an HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, both displays will be AMOLED.

The device will also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it will come with 12GB of RAM, there will also be two storage options, 256GB or 512GB.

As soon as we get some more details about exactly what Samsung has planned for their August Samsung Unpacked press event, we will let you know.

Source The Verge

