Lancer 300 modular backpack for all your adventures and content creation needs

Are you an outdoor enthusiast, a content creator, always on the lookout for the ultimate gear to power your adventures and capture every moment. The Lancer 300 is here to transform your experience, offering a modular backpack that’s more than just a carrier—it’s your mobile base camp for creativity. Imagine embarking on your next adventure with the Lancer 300 on your back.

The Lancer 300 exoskeleton-bearing structure has been specifically designed to provide exceptional support and stability, ensuring optimal load distribution. No matter how rugged the terrain or how heavy your gear, you can traverse the wilderness with ease, knowing that your backpack is designed to handle the challenge. The Lancer 300 is built tough, crafted with robust materials and featuring waterproof zippers and an IPX6 waterproof power station. You can face the elements head-on, confident that your gear is protected from the harshest conditions.

Lancer 300

Early bird pricing are now available for the artful project from roughly $169 or £136 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. Comfort is key when you’re out in the wild, and the Lancer 300 delivers. Its ergonomic design reduces weight by 20%, making it a breeze to carry, even on long treks. Say goodbye to backaches and discomfort, and hello to a backpack that feels like an extension of your body. With 16 hangable points, you can customize your Lancer 300 to suit your specific needs, attaching various accessories and making it truly your own.

As a photographer or videographer, capturing the perfect shot is your priority. The Lancer 300 takes your creativity to new heights with its 360-degree selfie rocker-arm. Compatible with a wide range of cameras and devices, this innovative feature allows for hands-free operation and the ability to capture multiple shooting angles. Imagine setting up your shot, stepping back, and letting the Lancer 300 do the work for you. Whether you’re capturing a breathtaking landscape or an action-packed adventure, you’ll never miss a moment.

Modular Backpack

The Lancer 300’s universal compatibility ensures that all your gear finds its place. The tripod, with its 1/4″ thread, extends up to 1.5 meters and offers full rotation, giving you the flexibility to set up your shots exactly as you envision them. From action cameras to panoramic cameras and lighting equipment, the Lancer 300 accommodates it all.

If the Lancer 300 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the Lancer 300 modular backpack system project consider the promotional video below.

Integrated Power

When you’re out in the wilderness, the last thing you want is for your devices to run out of power. The Lancer 300 has you covered with its integrated power supply. Featuring a 336WH power station and a 25W solar panel, you can charge your electronic devices on the go, ensuring that you’re always ready to capture the next stunning moment. No more worrying about dead batteries or missing out on the perfect shot.

Storage is another essential aspect of any outdoor backpack, and the Lancer 300 excels in this department. With over 30L of space, you can pack all your gear and then some. The detachable components allow you to customize your storage, while the 24L camera storage compartment provides ample room for your lenses. And if you’re a drone enthusiast, the 61 drone bag keeps your aerial gear safe and secure.

The Lancer 300 is more than just a backpack; it’s your companion on every adventure. It’s the gear that powers your creativity, the tool that helps you capture the beauty of the world around you. Whether you’re a professional photographer, a weekend warrior, or simply someone who loves to explore, the Lancer 300 is designed to elevate your experience.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to embrace the Lancer 300 and embark on your next adventure. With its innovative features, rugged durability, and ample storage, this modular backpack is ready to take you places you’ve never been before. Let the Lancer 300 be your mobile base camp, your creative hub, and your gateway to unforgettable experiences. Power your adventure, capture every moment, and let your creativity run wild with the Lancer 300 by your side.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the modular backpack system, jump over to the official Lancer 300 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals