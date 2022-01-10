Mad Catz C.A.T. 9 transparent mobile gaming controller

Mad Catz has this week introduced a range of new gaming accessories to its ever expanding range including S.T.R.I.K.E. 6 gaming keyboard, the P.I.L.O.T. gaming headset series, the S.U.R.F. RGB mouse pad, the G.Y.R.A. gaming chair, the C.A.T. 9 game controller, and a new fight stick the T.E. 3.

The C.A.T. 9 transparent controller from Mad Catz has been designed to provide gamers with the perfect mobile gaming controller. C.A.T. 9 can be paired with Android, PC, Nintendo Switch, Apple iPhone or iPad. The transparent controller features quick connection via Bluetooth, a 6-axis motion sensor, dual vibration effect, turbo mode, and on-device programmable macro buttons and RGB lighting.

Mad Catz P.I.L.O.T. gaming headset series

“The new P.I.L.O.T. 5 and P.I.L.O.T. 3 are lightweight, comfortable, and ergonomic. The large, oval-shaped ear pads reduce uncomfortable pressure on the ears and provide for increased ambient noise suppression. The headband and earpads are made with memory foam and wrapped in ultra-soft protein leather for ultimate comfort. Both versions are equipped with super-sized 50 mm sealed chamber dynamic drivers that produce remarkable audio fidelity. The P.I.L.O.T. 5 has virtual 7.1 surround sound that delivers incredible spatial awareness allowing gamers the advantage of hearing directional movements.”

Mad Catz G.Y.R.A. Gaming Chair

“Comfort, customization, durability, and ergonomics have been part of the Mad Catz DNA from the beginning, and the new G.Y.R.A. Gaming Chair exemplifies these qualities. Automatically adjusting lumbar support ensures that you maintain an upright, comfortable, and ergonomic posture while the 4-directional armrests offer versatility for a comfortable position at any desk. Ultra-durable and made with high-density cold-molded foam means that the G.Y.R.A. is highly durable and will keep its shape over time.”

Mad Catz T.E. 3 fight stick

“Mad Catz is proud to introduce the T.E. 3: the latest model in our celebrated Tournament Edition fight stick series. Portability and convenience are enhanced on the T.E. 3 with shoulder strap attachments and convenient in-unit storage. The classic Sanwa Denshi buttons deliver an authentic arcade experience with the legendary quality and durability of Sanwa components. T.E. 3 supports multi-platform connectivity including Xbox, PlayStation 4 & 5 over bridge, and PC. More macros, two turbo modes, PlayStation touchpad, and share buttons make the T.E. 3 better integrated with consoles for an upgraded arcade experience. For gamers who want to take their fight to the next level, the T.E. 3 delivers a knockout.”

For more details about the new Mad Catz transparent mobile gaming controller and all the new additions to the range of gaming peripherals jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Mad Catz

