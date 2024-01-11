MNT Reform open hardware laptop with modular design

In the ever-evolving world of technology, a newly updated modular laptop is capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. The MNT Reform laptop is a unique offering that has been around for quite a few years. But stands out for its commitment to openness, customization, and sustainability. This isn’t just another laptop; it’s a device that empowers users to take control of their computing experience in ways that mainstream laptops simply do not.

At the heart of the MNT Reform is its open-source design. This means that the laptop’s schematics and CAD files are available for anyone to access. This level of transparency is a breath of fresh air in the tech community, allowing users to understand their device fully and even contribute to its development. It’s a dream come true for those who value knowing exactly how their technology works and having the ability to modify it.

Customization is another cornerstone of the MNT Reform. Users can easily swap out components such as battery cells, speakers, and CPUs. This flexibility ensures that the laptop can evolve with the user’s needs. Whether it’s a preference for a trackpad over a trackball or a requirement for more powerful computing capabilities, the MNT Reform is designed to adapt seamlessly.

MNT Reform laptop – built to be hacked

To learn more about the MNT Reform laptop check out the overview created by Jeff Geerling covers everything you need to know about its pricing, specifications, repairability and open source hardware.

Despite its modular nature, the MNT Reform does not skimp on performance. The model reviewed boasts a 6-core A311D SoC, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD, all for approximately $1,500. There’s also a more budget-friendly base model available for around $1,200, which still encapsulates the essence of what the MNT Reform stands for.

Durability is another defining feature of the MNT Reform. Its sturdy metal body is built to withstand the rigors of daily use, and its mechanical keyboard harks back to the most reliable designs of the past. This laptop is a testament to longevity in a market where many devices are designed with a limited lifespan in mind.

The MNT Reform offers a unique user experience that encourages hands-on involvement. From setting up the device to performing maintenance, users play an integral role in the laptop’s operation. This approach may come with its challenges, but it also creates a deeper connection between the user and the device, as one actively shapes its performance and capabilities.

Open hardware laptop

In an era where many tech products are sealed shut and rendered non-repairable, the MNT Reform stands as a champion of the right to repair. Its design ensures that every component can be replaced, promoting a sustainable lifecycle for the laptop and empowering users to maintain and repair their own devices.

The physical design of the MNT Reform is bold and unapologetic. It opts for a thicker build that prioritizes modularity and accessibility over sleekness. While this choice may impact its portability, the benefit is a laptop that’s designed for ease of upgrades and long-term use.

MNT, the company behind the Reform, is not one to rest on its laurels. They are actively working on a slimmer version of the Reform and other innovative projects, including a pocket-sized variant and a next-generation model with an RK3588 SoC. These developments are sure to keep the open-source hardware community on its toes, eagerly anticipating what’s next.

The MNT Reform laptop is not intended for the average consumer. It’s a niche product that appeals to a specific market—one that values open hardware and the ability to extensively customize their tech. Its specialized nature and price point may not be for everyone, but for the discerning tech enthusiast, the MNT Reform is a treasure. It offers a level of freedom and personalization that is rare in the laptop market.

More than a laptop; it’s a platform for those who are passionate about technology and customization. It distinguishes itself in the laptop market with its dedication to open-source design, customizability, and repairability. For tech enthusiasts who demand a high degree of control over their computing experience, the MNT Reform is a valuable and empowering tool.



