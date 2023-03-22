More details on iOS 16.4 Release Candidate

Yesterday Apple released iOS 16.4 Release Candidate for the iPhone and we previously got to see a video of the software in action now we have another video on the Release Candidate.

As well as the new beta of iOS 16.4 for the iPhone, Apple also released watchOS 9.4 Release Candidate for the Apple Watch, macOS Ventura 13.3 Release Candidate for the Mac, iPadOS 16.4 RC for the iPad, tvOS 16.4 RC and HomePod OS 16.4 RC for the HomePod.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another look at the new iOS 16.4 Release Candidate and the software’s various features, it will also come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone in this software update, you can see the release notes for the software from Apple below.

his update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

– Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

– Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

– Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

– VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

– Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

– Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

– Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Assuming that no issues are found in the RC build of iOS 16.4, we can expect the final version of the software to be released sometime next week, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals