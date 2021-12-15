MinisForum TH50 Intel mini PC specifications and pricing confirmed

Following on from the unveiling of the new Intel TH50 mini PC earlier this month, MinisForum has today revealed more details about the specifications you can expect within the systems as well as pricing for its barebones configuration as well as systems equipped with either 256 GB or 512 GB of SSD storage.

The TH50 mini PC features Thunderbolt 4, the latest version of the high-speed I/O interface standard and supports 4K video display x 2 screens / 8K video display x 1 screen enabling users to connect up to three displays simultaneously. Thanks to the systems 4 cores and 8 threads the TDP settings can be tweaked to provide a base clock from 2.5 to 3.2 GHz and can be boosted to 4.5 GHz (while the i5-1135G7 can run from 0.9/2.4 GHz to 4.2 GHz).

“The EliteMini TH50 is powered by the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor “Intel Core i5-11320H” and is compliant with Intel Iris Xe Graphics with built-in graphics for high performance to handle everyday slightly higher load task use; the Intel Core i5-11320H processor with built-in Intel Torch Xe graphics allows you to toy with light games with lots of high quality images, and by lowering the image quality setting, even slightly heavier games can be played comfortably. It performs well in content editing software such as Photoshop and Premiere as well as popular games such as APEX and GTA5.”

“The EliteMini TH50 also has excellent cooling capabilities. It is approximately 34 degrees at idle and 70 degrees at full load. EliteMini TH50 has a built-in cooling fan with a mesh structure on the top panel and sides, making the fan’s air easier to reach, improving the PC’s heat dissipation, achieving high processing speeds and maintaining responsiveness. I am. Please refer to the following data for detailed temperature and power consumption records. By using a silent fan, the TH50 operates at a much lower noise level of 45.2dB during normal operation and 48.5 dB at full load.”

“The TH50 also features Thunderbolt 4, the latest version of the high-speed I/O interface standard, which offers the full range of features available on USB-C. From the existing standard “Thunderbolt 3″, the PCI Express standard increases the data transfer speed from 16 Gbps (2 GB/sec) to 32 Gbps (4 GB/sec). Combined with the HDMI and Display ports, the Th50 supports 4K video display x 2 screens / 8K video display x 1 screen, allowing for 3 screens to be used simultaneously.”

