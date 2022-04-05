Mini Remastered Marshall Edition by David Brown

David Brown has unveiled a new Mini Remastered, the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition to celebrate 60 years of Marshall.

The car comes with Marshall audio and it features a unique exterior and interior designed to mirror the design of Marshall amps.

Cars and music go together like amplifiers and guitars, so what could be more rock ’n’ roll than this collaboration between Mini Remastered and our great friends at Marshall? To celebrate 60 years of loud, we’ve taken everything you love about Marshall and packed it into the most iconic Mini Remastered special edition we’ve ever produced. Plug-in, fire-up and make some noise.

Mini Remastered Marshall is limited to just 60 examples to celebrate Marshall Amplification’s milestone anniversary, celebrating 60 years of turning up the volume.

Everything you expect from Mini Remastered just with the volume turned up to max. Taking design inspiration from Marshall’s iconic amplifiers, our designers have created a symphony of style, swagger and pure, unadulterated driving experience.

As with all chart-topping hits, Mini Remastered Marshall has gone gold. A liberal application of gold finishes grace key features throughout the car, from gold knurled switchgear though to exterior paint details, Mini Remastered Marshall Edition strikes a chord every time.

You can find out more details about this uniqueRemastered Marshall Edition over at David Brown at the link below.

Source David Brown, Top Gear

