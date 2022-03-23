New fully electric Mini teased in new photos

Mini has released some new photos and detail of their new fully electric Mini, the car was recently tested on snow and ice in Lapland.

The photos show a camouflaged version of the new fully electric Mini that is currently in testing, the design is expected to be similar to the final car.

MINI is launching its fifth generation with the MINI 3-door as the first model of the new MINI family once again. With its vehicle concept geared to fully electric driving fun from the outset, the new edition of the original is ideally suited to deliver inspiring hallmark MINI agility and the creative use of space, which guarantees plenty of room inside and a small footprint.

The new MINI 3-door is supplemented in the new MINI family by the successor to the current MINI Countryman. The new edition of the top seller in the premium compact segment will be offered with both an internal combustion engine and a fully electric drive. Still this year, MINI will present the concept study of a crossover model for the premium small car segment.

“MINI is on a path of growth and heading towards a fully electric future. Our iconic MINI 3-door, maximises the experience for our customers through its electrified go-kart feeling combined with digitalised touchpoints – and a clear focus on sustainability with a minimal environmental footprint.” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI brand.

Source Mini

