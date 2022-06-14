New Mini Crossover Concept launching next month

Mini has revealed that it will be unveiling a new Mini Crossover Concept car next month, the carmaker has shared some information on what it is planning to announce.

This new concept car will give us a look at the design and also the technology that Mini is planning to use in its future electric vehicles.

Electric, digital, sustainable and distinctive: the new generation of MINI models brings the brand’s driving pleasure, user experience and responsible attitude into a completely new era. Its forward-looking design language makes this transformation instantly visible. It melds the brand’s traditional values with state-of-the-art technology and acknowledges the elementary principles of vehicle design as well as the urban character of the MINI and its community’s innovative spirit. The principle behind Charismatic Simplicity is a design that helps each new MINI model develop a strong individual character of its own, intuitively focussing on the essence of the brand with a clear, reduced design language. Another central factor of the new design language is its choice of materials with a keen eye on sustainability. The next MINI model generation has a leather-free interior and dispenses almost entirely with chrome elements.

The MINI models of the future bring together a modern and purist exterior and an interior design that focuses on the essentials. This reflects the principle of creative use of space that the classic MINI is already renowned for. The new design language also exploits the opportunity of electrifying the powertrain to generate the driving pleasure you expect from MINI entirely without local emissions. “Purely electrically powered models from MINI give us a unique opportunity to rethink our design. At the same time, we retain the attention to detail, sense of tradition and passion for innovation that MINI is renowned for,” says Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design.

You can find out more details about the new Mini Crossover Concept over at the Mini website at the link below.

