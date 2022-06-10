Paul Smith Mini Recharged unveiled

Back in 1998 there was a special version of the Mini with fashion designer Paul Smith, the 1998 MINI Paul Smith Edition.

The car has now been converted into an electric vehicle and has had some design updates which were overseen by Paul Smith.

“This car also respects the past,” Smith adds. With this one-off, Paul Smith is revisiting an even older project that has linked him to MINI for over 20 years: in 1998 he created the MINI Paul Smith Edition, limited to 1,800 vehicles. The prototype of this unique edition was painted a bright blue based on a swatch taken from one of Paul Smith’s favourite shirts. The new unique model retains this unmistakable, memorable shade of colour, while the lime green battery box recalls a 1990s colour palette. Despite the redesign, however, the original ethos of the car remains.

The project is also about respecting heritage and timeless design – in particular, the iconic work of Sir Alec Issigonis, creator of the first Mini. “When you move into your old aunt’s flat, out of respect you don’t change everything, but you do some modernising,” is how Smith puts it. Sir Alec Issigonis developed the classic Mini in response to the oil crisis of 1959. Minimum fuel consumption, maximum use of space – that was the idea that convinced millions of people over many decades to invest in a Mini, and is still partly responsible for the success of MINI today.

The new MINI Paul Smith Edition Recharged will be shown off at the Salone del Mobile 2022 in Milan, you can find out more details about the car at the link below.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals