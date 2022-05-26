First Electric Mini Moke rolls off the production line

The first all-electric Mini Moke has rolled off the production line in the UK, the car will be available for customers this summer.

Customers who have ordered the first all-electric Mini Moke will start to receive their cars next month.

MOKE is all about country roads, beach excursions, the summer breeze in your hair and enjoying the journey, rather than hurrying from A to B. We’ve taken the original Mini Moke, created by Sir Alec Issigonis and reimagined it for today’s world – and tomorrow’s – as a fully electric vehicle. In recent times, petrol-powered MOKEs have been championed by everyone from Kate Moss to George Russell. Our team has been working relentlessly for three years to engineer and manufacture a worthy, sustainable successor with the latest technologies. Made in Britain, the Electric MOKE is now ready to inspire and delight a new generation.” Robin Kennedy, Commercial Director, MOKE International

Customers in the UK will receive their new cars from June through MOKE’s official UK distributor, Hendy Group, heralding a highly-anticipated return to the road for this much-loved British motoring icon. The first Electric MOKE vehicles will be officially handed over to customers in France around the same time.

You can find out more information about the new all Electric Mini Moke over at Moke

Source Moke

