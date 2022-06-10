Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar will hit the racetrack

Cadillac revealed a prototype racing vehicle called the Project GTP Hypercar. Cadillac plans to take the Project GTP Hypercar and use it to race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the FIA World Endurance Championship, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The car will be powered by an all-new 5.5-liter DOHC V8 and an LMDh common hybrid system. Exactly how much power the racing car will produce is unannounced. However, Cadillac has said the car will begin on-track testing in the summer.

Its first race will be at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2023. The racing car marks the first time Cadillac will race at Le Mans in two decades. There is no indication that the racing car will spawn a production vehicle.

