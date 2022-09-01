Mini Multitone Edition unveiled

Mini is launching a new special edition, the Mini Multitone Edition and it brings some new colors and designs.

The Mini Multitone will be available for the MINI 3 door, the MINI 5 door and the MINI Clubman and you can see more details on this below.

The unusual design of the MINI roofs has always been a special feature of the British premium models, which customers have used to emphasise their own individual style. From the colourful 26-colour striped version of the MINI Paul Smith to the British Union Jack and the elegant colour gradient of the Multitone Roof, the roof has always been the perfect canvas for individual and expressive design throughout the history of MINI. The new MINI Multitone Edition celebrates the diverse MINI community and adds exclusive exterior and interior details to the expressive design. The colour variations of the new special edition allow MINI fans to express their own personality and be part of the progressive MINI journey.

With the Multitone Roof, the MINI Cooper SE (power consumption combined: 17.6 – 15.3 kWh/100 km according to WLTP, 16.9 – 14.9 kWh/100 km according to NEDC) pioneered this innovative form of roof design. The MINI Multitone Edition is available for the MINI 3 door and MINI 5 door in the premium small car segment as well as for the MINI Clubman, which is successful in the premium compact car segment.

You can find out more information about the new mini Multitone Edition versions of the MINI 3 door, the MINI 5 door and the MINI Clubman at the link below.

