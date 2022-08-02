Mini Concept Aceman unveiled

Mini is showcasing what it has planned for the future with its latest concept car, the Mini Concept Aceman, we may see a car based on this concept in 2024.

The car looks like an interesting concept car and it features a new design and the latest technology, we are looking forward to seeing what Mini has planned.

The new MINI family is taking shape. The brand presents the MINI Concept Aceman, an initial design preview of its future model generation. This concept car puts the spotlight on the design and technological innovations MINI sees as defining the brand of the future. An all-electric drive, the Charismatic Simplicity clear and reduced design language, a new digital interior experience and a responsible material design with absolutely no leather or chrome elements – the MINI fuses these attributes together with the concept of its very first crossover model for the premium small car segment.

In the next model generation the MINI Cooper in the iconic three-door body shape, which has been reinterpreted time and again over its entire 60-plus-year history, will be joined by a crossover model for the first time. “The MINI Concept Aceman provides an initial glimpse of a completely new vehicle, bridging the space between the MINI Cooper and the MINI Countryman in the model family’s future,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand. “This concept car reflects how MINI is reinventing itself for its all-electric future and what the brand stands for: an electrified go-kart feel, an immersive digital experience and a strong focus on a minimal environmental footprint.”

